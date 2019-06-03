Salzhauer Michael Takes $212,000 Position in Zoetis Inc (ZTS)

Salzhauer Michael acquired a new stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Zoetis by 0.4% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 2.9% during the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management increased its position in Zoetis by 0.7% during the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 14,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in Zoetis by 2.4% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 2.4% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on ZTS. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.93.

ZTS traded up $3.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $104.13. 105,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,631,895. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Zoetis Inc has a 1 year low of $78.90 and a 1 year high of $104.41. The company has a market cap of $49.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.87.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 73.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.164 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.09%.

In other news, insider Roxanne Lagano sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.89, for a total value of $203,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,727 shares in the company, valued at $3,130,774.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Heidi C. Chen sold 15,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total transaction of $1,500,147.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,333,326.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,993 shares of company stock valued at $11,672,208 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

