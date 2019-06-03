Safehold (SAFE) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. acquires, owns, manages, finances and capitalizes ground net leases. Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SAFE. Barclays raised Safehold from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised Safehold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th.

Shares of Safehold stock opened at $27.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $509.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.64 and a beta of 0.30. Safehold has a 12-month low of $16.13 and a 12-month high of $29.48.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $21.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.81 million. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 31.96%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Safehold will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Safehold news, major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 10,845 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.42 per share, with a total value of $275,679.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought 156,739 shares of company stock valued at $3,727,692 over the last three months. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Safehold by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 467,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,789,000 after purchasing an additional 13,408 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Safehold by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Safehold in the third quarter worth $1,026,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new position in Safehold in the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems lifted its position in Safehold by 119.8% in the fourth quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 6,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537 shares during the period. 34.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

