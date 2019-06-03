Ryerson Holding Corp (RYI) Insider Acquires $33,960.00 in Stock

Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI) insider Michael Burbach acquired 4,000 shares of Ryerson stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.49 per share, for a total transaction of $33,960.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 110,090 shares in the company, valued at $934,664.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Ryerson stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $7.67. The company had a trading volume of 249,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,738. The stock has a market cap of $291.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.34. Ryerson Holding Corp has a 1 year low of $5.99 and a 1 year high of $12.95.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Ryerson had a return on equity of 76.79% and a net margin of 2.66%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ryerson Holding Corp will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RYI. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Ryerson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded Ryerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ryerson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ryerson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ryerson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.87% of the company’s stock.

About Ryerson

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in stainless steel, aluminum, carbon steel, and alloy steels, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

