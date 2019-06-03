Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) Position Lowered by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RCL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth about $163,502,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 285.6% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 995,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,072,000 after acquiring an additional 737,100 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 857.4% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 746,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,892,000 after purchasing an additional 668,190 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter valued at $62,449,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 24,167.7% during the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 382,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,448,000 after purchasing an additional 381,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total value of $341,523.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,081 shares in the company, valued at $389,715.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen R. Jr. Howe acquired 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $119.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,190.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,308. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 12,743 shares of company stock valued at $1,576,268 over the last three months. 13.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RCL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Buckingham Research increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.57.

RCL stock opened at $121.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a one year low of $89.48 and a one year high of $133.60. The stock has a market cap of $25.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.51.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.60%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) Position Lowered by Cigna Investments Inc. New” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/03/royal-caribbean-cruises-ltd-rcl-position-lowered-by-cigna-investments-inc-new.html.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

See Also: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.