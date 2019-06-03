Royal Bank of Canada Trims Canada Goose (GOOS) Target Price to C$75.00

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$90.00 to C$75.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Canada Goose from C$98.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Thursday. CIBC reduced their price objective on Canada Goose from C$104.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Canada Goose from C$100.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Friday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$76.60.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Shares of TSE:GOOS opened at C$45.53 on Thursday. Canada Goose has a 12-month low of C$44.65 and a 12-month high of C$95.58. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion and a PE ratio of 35.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.85, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

Further Reading: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.