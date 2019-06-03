Rhumbline Advisers Sells 1,426 Shares of Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (BPFH)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in shares of Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,089 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,426 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Boston Private Financial were worth $2,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BPFH. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Boston Private Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,234,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Boston Private Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,546,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Boston Private Financial by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,404,665 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,417,000 after buying an additional 822,271 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Boston Private Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Boston Private Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,756,000. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BPFH. BidaskClub downgraded Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPFH opened at $10.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $858.71 million, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.99. Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $17.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $82.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.15 million. Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 18.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. Boston Private Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.48%.

Boston Private Financial Company Profile

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

