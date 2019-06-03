Reviewing Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (EIGR) and Translate Bio (TBIO)

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) and Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get Eiger Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Eiger Biopharmaceuticals and Translate Bio, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eiger Biopharmaceuticals 0 0 5 0 3.00 Translate Bio 0 0 4 0 3.00

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $36.60, indicating a potential upside of 233.33%. Translate Bio has a consensus price target of $22.75, indicating a potential upside of 117.08%. Given Eiger Biopharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Eiger Biopharmaceuticals is more favorable than Translate Bio.

Profitability

This table compares Eiger Biopharmaceuticals and Translate Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eiger Biopharmaceuticals N/A -121.23% -71.84% Translate Bio N/A -184.84% -37.70%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.0% of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.9% of Translate Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of Translate Bio shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Eiger Biopharmaceuticals and Translate Bio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eiger Biopharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$52.39 million ($3.82) -2.87 Translate Bio $1.42 million 375.66 -$97.39 million ($3.64) -2.88

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Translate Bio. Translate Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals beats Translate Bio on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eiger Biopharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead program is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection. Its product candidates also include Lambda, which targets type III IFN receptors; Lonafarnib for the treatment of progeria and progeroid laminopathies; Avexitide for treating post-bariatric hypoglycemia; and Ubenimex, an oral, small-molecule inhibitor of leukotriene A4 hydrolase for treating lymphedema. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

About Translate Bio

Translate Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Sanofi Pasteur Inc. to develop mRNA vaccines for up to five infectious disease pathogens. The company was formerly known as RaNA Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Translate Bio, Inc. in June 2017. Translate Bio, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eiger Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.