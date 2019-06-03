Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Target Hospitality (TH)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Target Hospitality (NYSE: TH):

5/23/2019 – Target Hospitality is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

5/23/2019 – Target Hospitality is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

5/21/2019 – Target Hospitality is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

5/15/2019 – Target Hospitality is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.59 price target on the stock.

Shares of TH stock opened at $10.16 on Monday. Target Hospitality Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.26 and a 52 week high of $12.11.

Target Hospitality (NYSE:TH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $81.98 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Andrew P. Studdert bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.78 per share, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO James B. Archer bought 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.74 per share, for a total transaction of $300,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 41,200 shares of company stock worth $443,496 over the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TH. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the first quarter valued at approximately $808,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,202,000. Finally, Arrowgrass Capital Partners US LP acquired a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,550,000.

Target Hospitality Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty rental accommodations with catering and value-added hospitality services in the United States. The company was formerly known as Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Target Hospitality Corp. in March 2019. The company is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

