Republic Services, Inc. (RSG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.25.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RSG. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday, February 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $77.73 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.

In other Republic Services news, Director Tomago Collins sold 4,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total value of $330,580.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,821 shares in the company, valued at $1,194,424.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ramon A. Rodriguez sold 5,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total transaction of $437,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 151,575 shares of company stock worth $12,472,125. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 74.5% during the first quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 109.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 44.9% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RSG traded up $0.88 on Monday, hitting $85.47. 954,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,237,469. Republic Services has a one year low of $67.48 and a one year high of $85.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $27.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.53.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Republic Services will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.54%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

