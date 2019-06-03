RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 99,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,725 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $14,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 61.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,987,000 after buying an additional 36,837 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,103,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $548,159,000 after purchasing an additional 59,867 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on RNR. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on RenaissanceRe from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. ValuEngine raised RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on RenaissanceRe from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on RenaissanceRe from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.09.

In other RenaissanceRe news, SVP Ross Curtis sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $1,140,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 105,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,036,456. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Ian D. Branagan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,264,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 22,250 shares of company stock worth $3,458,463 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RNR opened at $174.44 on Monday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $117.35 and a 12 month high of $175.52. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $929.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.70 million. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 18.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.83%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/03/renaissancere-holdings-ltd-rnr-shares-sold-by-new-york-state-common-retirement-fund.html.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

Further Reading: How does a margin account work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR).

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.