Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Nice (NICE)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Nice (NASDAQ: NICE):

5/29/2019 – Nice was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/22/2019 – Nice was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $158.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions. Its operating segment consists of Customer Interactions Solutions, Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Company’s solutions include integrated, multimedia recording platforms, software applications and related professional services. NICE Ltd., formerly known as NICE-Systems Ltd., is headquartered in Ra’anana, Israel. “

5/20/2019 – Nice was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

5/17/2019 – Nice had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $117.00 to $137.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/17/2019 – Nice had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson to $140.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/17/2019 – Nice had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $140.00 to $164.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

5/17/2019 – Nice had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $117.00 to $128.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/16/2019 – Nice had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc to $166.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/16/2019 – Nice had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock.

5/3/2019 – Nice was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/24/2019 – Nice had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $124.00 to $150.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/22/2019 – Nice had its “positive” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $155.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $145.00.

4/22/2019 – Nice had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $120.00.

4/19/2019 – Nice was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

4/18/2019 – Nice was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $125.00.

4/17/2019 – Nice had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $125.00 to $145.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/17/2019 – Nice had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $110.00 to $125.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/17/2019 – Nice was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions. Its operating segment consists of Customer Interactions Solutions, Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Company’s solutions include integrated, multimedia recording platforms, software applications and related professional services. NICE Ltd., formerly known as NICE-Systems Ltd., is headquartered in Ra’anana, Israel. “

4/17/2019 – Nice had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $134.00 to $149.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Nice stock traded down $3.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $136.54. The company had a trading volume of 351,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,437. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Nice Ltd has a 12-month low of $100.54 and a 12-month high of $146.89. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 35.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.82.

Get Nice Ltd alerts:

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The technology company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.27. Nice had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $377.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nice Ltd will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in Nice in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,561,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nice during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $688,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nice by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nice by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Nice by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,246,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.93% of the company’s stock.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Nice Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nice Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.