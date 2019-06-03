RealChain (RCT) Hits Market Cap of $489,934.00

RealChain (CURRENCY:RCT) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 3rd. RealChain has a total market cap of $489,934.00 and $269,789.00 worth of RealChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RealChain token can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene, DigiFinex and OKEx. During the last seven days, RealChain has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get RealChain alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $715.32 or 0.08422600 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00037401 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000145 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001635 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00013032 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000585 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About RealChain

RealChain (CRYPTO:RCT) is a token. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2018. RealChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 400,711,117 tokens. The official website for RealChain is rcfund.org . RealChain’s official Twitter account is @RealChainFund

Buying and Selling RealChain

RealChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, OKEx and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RealChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RealChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RealChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RealChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.