Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $1.79 Million Holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst (BTT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst (NYSE:BTT) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 80,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst during the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst during the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period.

NYSE BTT opened at $22.85 on Monday. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst has a 52 week low of $19.91 and a 52 week high of $22.95.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0624 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

About Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

