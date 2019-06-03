Raymond James & Associates Acquires 24,804 Shares of Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd Inc (MGU)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd Inc (NYSE:MGU) by 12.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 223,590 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 24,804 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd were worth $4,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGU. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,795 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 590,742 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,112,000 after buying an additional 58,998 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 75,276 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 29,842 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 8,250 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $270,000.

Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd stock opened at $22.06 on Monday. Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd Inc has a 1-year low of $17.57 and a 1-year high of $23.26.

In related news, CEO Brad Frishberg sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $97,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd Profile

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

