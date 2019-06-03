Raymond James Analysts Give Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) a C$46.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$46.00 price objective on Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CNQ. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$42.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$45.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, CSFB upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Canadian Natural Resources currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$48.00.

Shares of CNQ opened at C$36.51 on Thursday. Canadian Natural Resources has a one year low of C$30.11 and a one year high of C$49.08. The company has a market cap of $42.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.97, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.27 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post 3.02915382872352 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 56.37%.

In other news, Senior Officer Kendall W. Stagg sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.71, for a total transaction of C$734,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,607 shares in the company, valued at C$1,784,362.97.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

