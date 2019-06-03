Quorum Health Corp (QHC) Position Cut by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in Quorum Health Corp (NYSE:QHC) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,665 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Quorum Health were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QHC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Quorum Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Quorum Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Quorum Health by 131.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 19,773 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Quorum Health by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 11,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Quorum Health by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 167,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 37,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE QHC opened at $1.76 on Monday. Quorum Health Corp has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $6.25. The company has a market capitalization of $59.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.29.

Quorum Health (NYSE:QHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.25). Quorum Health had a negative net margin of 7.65% and a negative return on equity of 248.55%. The business had revenue of $442.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.80) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Quorum Health Corp will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

QHC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quorum Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Quorum Health in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Quorum Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

About Quorum Health

Quorum Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospital and outpatient healthcare services in the United States. Its hospital and outpatient healthcare services include general and acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, diagnostic, obstetric, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services.

