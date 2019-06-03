Quanta Services Inc (PWR) Position Boosted by Argent Capital Management LLC

Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 35.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,285 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,160 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $3,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PWR. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2,541.8% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,858 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 264.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,543 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Quanta Services news, Director Bernard Fried sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total transaction of $146,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,948.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider James Redgie Probst sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $4,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,896,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,445 shares of company stock valued at $4,162,180. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PWR opened at $34.76 on Monday. Quanta Services Inc has a 12 month low of $27.90 and a 12 month high of $41.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.07.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.13. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Quanta Services’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Quanta Services Inc will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.32%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PWR. Citigroup set a $47.00 price target on Quanta Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. DA Davidson lowered Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (down from $56.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

