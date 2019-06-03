QTS Realty Trust Inc (QTS) CEO Chad L. Williams Buys 7,230 Shares

QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) CEO Chad L. Williams purchased 7,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.88 per share, for a total transaction of $331,712.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 397,787 shares in the company, valued at $18,250,467.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

QTS stock opened at $46.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.74. QTS Realty Trust Inc has a 12-month low of $34.27 and a 12-month high of $46.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Get QTS Realty Trust alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.69%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $49.00 price target on QTS Realty Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised QTS Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised QTS Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 399,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,791,000 after buying an additional 62,370 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 202.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 19,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 12,740 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 276,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,228,000 after buying an additional 110,965 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the period.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/03/qts-realty-trust-inc-qts-ceo-chad-l-williams-buys-7230-shares.html.

About QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

Featured Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for QTS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QTS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.