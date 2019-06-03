QAD (QADA) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub downgraded shares of QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded QAD from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. B. Riley set a $55.00 price target on QAD and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. ValuEngine cut QAD from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded QAD from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Shares of NASDAQ QADA opened at $43.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $842.17 million, a P/E ratio of 84.71 and a beta of 1.27. QAD has a one year low of $38.32 and a one year high of $61.80.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The software maker reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $78.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.25 million. QAD had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 1.78%. QAD’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that QAD will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other QAD news, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $231,400.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 4,547,095 shares in the company, valued at $210,439,556.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total value of $93,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 4,545,095 shares in the company, valued at $211,801,427. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,000 shares of company stock worth $3,051,000 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 51.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QAD by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 114,191 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 5,943 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of QAD by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 262,477 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,323,000 after purchasing an additional 6,924 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in shares of QAD by 383.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,492 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QAD by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 792,150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,157,000 after purchasing an additional 52,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QAD by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 25,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.09% of the company’s stock.

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

