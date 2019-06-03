Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Burlington Stores Inc (BURL) Issued By William Blair

Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) – Equities researchers at William Blair reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Burlington Stores in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 30th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now anticipates that the company will earn $1.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.15. William Blair also issued estimates for Burlington Stores’ Q3 2020 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

BURL has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $164.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush cut their target price on Burlington Stores from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Cowen set a $165.00 target price on Burlington Stores and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Burlington Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.79.

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $156.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.16. Burlington Stores has a 12-month low of $134.59 and a 12-month high of $180.27.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.26. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 197.66% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS.

In related news, CEO Thomas Kingsbury sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total transaction of $2,863,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,458 shares in the company, valued at $43,881,721.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Fred Hand sold 6,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $908,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,282 shares in the company, valued at $8,579,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,215 shares of company stock worth $16,597,535 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 101.1% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 147.2% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the first quarter valued at about $41,000.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

