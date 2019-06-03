Project Pai (PAI) Price Reaches $0.0463 on Exchanges

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 3rd. One Project Pai coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0463 or 0.00000579 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HBUS, LBank, Huobi and BitForex. Project Pai has a market capitalization of $67.12 million and approximately $2.69 million worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Project Pai has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $685.27 or 0.08581973 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00038280 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000146 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001635 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00013516 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Project Pai Profile

Project Pai is a coin. Its launch date was May 24th, 2018. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,599,249,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,450,644,171 coins. The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai

Project Pai Coin Trading

Project Pai can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HBUS, BitForex, OOOBTC, Bitfinex, Huobi and LBank. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Pai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

