Profile Utility Token (PUT) Trading Up 62.4% This Week

Profile Utility Token (CURRENCY:PUT) traded down 15.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 3rd. Profile Utility Token has a market cap of $573,211.00 and $168,922.00 worth of Profile Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Profile Utility Token has traded up 62.4% against the dollar. One Profile Utility Token token can now be bought for about $0.0127 or 0.00000148 BTC on exchanges including Coinnest, Allcoin, Bit-Z and Coinrail.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00078657 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00014326 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00008324 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00195729 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001908 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000055 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00008665 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006913 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000789 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Profile Utility Token

Profile Utility Token (PUT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 18th, 2016. Profile Utility Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,289,804 tokens. The Reddit community for Profile Utility Token is /r/Robin8Put . Profile Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Profile Utility Token is www.robin8put.org

Buying and Selling Profile Utility Token

Profile Utility Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, Bit-Z, Allcoin, LBank and Coinrail. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Profile Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Profile Utility Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Profile Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

