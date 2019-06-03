Pro Medicus (PME) Hits New 52-Week High at $23.56

Pro Medicus Limited (ASX:PME)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as A$23.56 ($16.71) and last traded at A$21.07 ($14.94), with a volume of 280729 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at A$22.72 ($16.11).

The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion and a PE ratio of 117.71.

About Pro Medicus (ASX:PME)

Pro Medicus Limited provides radiology information systems (RIS), picture archiving and communication systems (PACS), and advanced visualization solutions worldwide. It offers medical software for practice management; integration products; Promedicus.net secure email; healthcare software that provides radiologist and clinicians with advanced visualization capability for viewing 2-D, 3-D, and 4-D medical images; and PACS/Digital imaging software.

