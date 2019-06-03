Private Portfolio Partners LLC Trims Stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC reduced its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Financial Group LLC now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 26,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 7,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 114.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Shares of XMLV stock opened at $49.61 on Monday. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $42.11 and a 52-week high of $51.67.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Private Portfolio Partners LLC Trims Stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/03/private-portfolio-partners-llc-trims-stake-in-invesco-sp-midcap-low-volatility-etf-xmlv.html.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.