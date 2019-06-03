Private Portfolio Partners LLC Has $4.56 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,135 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 2.4% of Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 441.2% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 627.3% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $60,000.

RSP opened at $100.69 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $85.76 and a 52 week high of $108.89.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

