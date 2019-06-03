Private Advisors LLC Sells 463 Shares of CoStar Group Inc (CSGP)

Private Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,414 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. Private Advisors LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 312.0% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 9,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 14,040 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 124.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 481,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,402,000 after buying an additional 266,965 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the first quarter worth $1,865,000. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth $8,096,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth $366,000. 96.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $513.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a PE ratio of 69.08, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.34. CoStar Group Inc has a twelve month low of $315.85 and a twelve month high of $532.22.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $328.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.45 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The company’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Analysts expect that CoStar Group Inc will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

CSGP has been the subject of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of CoStar Group to $460.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $460.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $538.25.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/03/private-advisors-llc-sells-463-shares-of-costar-group-inc-csgp.html.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

Featured Story: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.