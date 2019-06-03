Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC Has $724,000 Position in Allergan plc (AGN)

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC lessened its stake in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 17.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Allergan were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AGN. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Allergan by 14,208.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,762,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 20,617,639 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its stake in Allergan by 288.6% during the fourth quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 6,026,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,450,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475,447 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Allergan during the fourth quarter worth about $484,853,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Allergan by 27.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,855,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Allergan by 14,302.8% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 852,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 846,297 shares in the last quarter. 80.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allergan alerts:

In other news, Chairman Brent L. Saunders acquired 1,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $143.67 per share, with a total value of $252,859.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Allergan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Allergan from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price (down previously from $202.00) on shares of Allergan in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 target price on shares of Allergan in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 target price on Allergan and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.00.

Shares of Allergan stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $121.85. The stock had a trading volume of 7,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,676,714. Allergan plc has a twelve month low of $120.68 and a twelve month high of $197.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $39.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.39.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.24. Allergan had a positive return on equity of 8.45% and a negative net margin of 45.94%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Allergan plc will post 16.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.74%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/03/princeton-portfolio-strategies-group-llc-has-724000-position-in-allergan-plc-agn.html.

About Allergan

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Allergan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allergan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.