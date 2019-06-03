Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (APTS) Holdings Lessened by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 59,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 7,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 356,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,014,000 after acquiring an additional 69,475 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 69,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 232,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 27,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on APTS shares. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Preferred Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

NYSE APTS traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.62. 2,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,098. Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $18.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $680.75 million, a PE ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.99). Preferred Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $111.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This is a positive change from Preferred Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.76%.

About Preferred Apartment Communities

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc is a Maryland corporation formed primarily to own and operate multifamily properties and, to a lesser extent, own and operate student housing properties, grocery-anchored shopping centers and strategically located, well leased class A office buildings, all in select targeted markets throughout the United States.

