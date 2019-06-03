Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (PTLA) Stake Lowered by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) by 3.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,344 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Portola Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,326,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,982,000 after acquiring an additional 19,532 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 834,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,299,000 after acquiring an additional 87,999 shares during the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 823,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,077,000 after acquiring an additional 79,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 730,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,254,000 after acquiring an additional 33,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 605,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,821,000 after acquiring an additional 168,905 shares during the last quarter.

PTLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Oppenheimer set a $30.00 target price on Portola Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. ValuEngine raised Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.29.

In related news, Director Hollings Renton sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $172,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Mardi Dier sold 40,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $1,513,771.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,146.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PTLA opened at $27.89 on Monday. Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $14.81 and a 52-week high of $45.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 4.77. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 2.35.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02). Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 238.48% and a negative net margin of 618.46%. The business had revenue of $22.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.28) EPS. Portola Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 233.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Portola Pharmaceuticals

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics in the areas of thrombosis and other hematologic disorders and inflammation in the United States. The company offers Andexxa, an antidote for patients treated with rivaroxaban and apixaban when reversal of anticoagulation is needed due to life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding; and Bevyxxa (betrixaban), an oral, once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for the prevention of venous thromboembolism in adult patients hospitalized for an acute medical illness.

