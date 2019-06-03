PolySwarm (NCT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $252,663.00

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. PolySwarm has a total market cap of $3.92 million and approximately $252,663.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PolySwarm token can now be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, TOPBTC and DDEX. In the last week, PolySwarm has traded up 60.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PolySwarm alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005190 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.31 or 0.00377735 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $222.65 or 0.02603296 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011707 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001568 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000441 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00155991 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004299 BTC.

PolySwarm Profile

PolySwarm’s launch date was January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 tokens. The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here . PolySwarm’s official website is polyswarm.io . The official message board for PolySwarm is medium.com/@PolySwarm

PolySwarm Token Trading

PolySwarm can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, DDEX, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolySwarm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PolySwarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PolySwarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PolySwarm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.