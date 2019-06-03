Pluralsight Inc (PS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $73.81 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) to post $73.81 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Pluralsight’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $73.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $73.93 million. Pluralsight reported sales of $53.57 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pluralsight will report full year sales of $315.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $314.61 million to $317.08 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $427.23 million, with estimates ranging from $420.00 million to $434.34 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Pluralsight.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Pluralsight had a negative return on equity of 51.53% and a negative net margin of 31.50%. The company had revenue of $69.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.31 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PS shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Pluralsight from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Pluralsight in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pluralsight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Pluralsight in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Pluralsight currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.34.

Shares of Pluralsight stock traded down $1.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.57. The stock had a trading volume of 56,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,369. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.46. Pluralsight has a fifty-two week low of $17.88 and a fifty-two week high of $38.37.

In other news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 7,943,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total transaction of $225,348,073.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Dorsey sold 47,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total value of $1,347,348.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,778,674 shares of company stock worth $249,921,965 over the last ninety days. 23.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Pluralsight by 304.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 41,153 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pluralsight in the third quarter valued at about $827,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pluralsight in the third quarter valued at about $1,807,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Pluralsight by 37.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after buying an additional 23,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Pluralsight by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,058,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,881,000 after purchasing an additional 70,086 shares during the period. 77.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pluralsight Company Profile

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

