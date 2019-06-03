Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (PLYA) Receives $12.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (NASDAQ:PLYA) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, March 4th.

In other news, insider Brandon B. Buhler sold 7,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $61,295.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brandon B. Buhler sold 4,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $39,877.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 135,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 175.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. SEI Investments Co raised its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. SEI Investments Co now owns 16,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 554,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PLYA opened at $8.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $5.98 and a 52 week high of $11.48. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 0.49.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.18. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $195.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates under eight brand names. As of February 28, 2019, it owned a portfolio consisting of 21 resorts comprising 7,908 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

