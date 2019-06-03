Platform Specialty Products Corp (PAH) Shares Bought by Parkside Investments LLC

Parkside Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Platform Specialty Products Corp (NYSE:PAH) by 42.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 240,020 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,465 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC owned about 0.08% of Platform Specialty Products worth $2,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Platform Specialty Products by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,109,324 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $172,804,000 after acquiring an additional 554,651 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Platform Specialty Products by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,401,325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $165,653,000 after buying an additional 532,392 shares during the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Platform Specialty Products by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,723,388 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $69,453,000 after buying an additional 782,130 shares during the last quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Platform Specialty Products by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,844,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,726,000 after buying an additional 665,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Platform Specialty Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,004,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Platform Specialty Products alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 2.59. Platform Specialty Products Corp has a 52 week low of $9.09 and a 52 week high of $13.54.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright laws. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/03/platform-specialty-products-corp-pah-shares-bought-by-parkside-investments-llc.html.

Platform Specialty Products Corp. engages in the provision of technology chemical products and technical services. It operates its business through the Performance Solutions and Agricultural Solutions segments. The Performance Solutions segment formulates and markets chemistry solutions that are used in production, commercial packaging and printing, electronics, and oil and gas production and drilling.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Platform Specialty Products Corp (NYSE:PAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Platform Specialty Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Platform Specialty Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.