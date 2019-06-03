Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Raises Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Green Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,354,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,794,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $264,036,000 after buying an additional 904,477 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,100,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,782,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $262,938,000 after buying an additional 561,160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. ValuEngine upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Longbow Research lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.20 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. DZ Bank lowered Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.18.

TXN opened at $104.31 on Monday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $87.70 and a twelve month high of $119.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $97.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.24.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 55.48% and a net margin of 34.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.83%.

In other news, insider Bing Xie sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total transaction of $2,335,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,934 shares in the company, valued at $6,296,794.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Haviv Ilan sold 76,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.38, for a total value of $9,016,896.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 126,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,876,858.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 879,332 shares of company stock valued at $103,024,864. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

