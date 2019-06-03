PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund (LDUR) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.24

PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LDUR) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23.

NYSEARCA:LDUR traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $99.91. 31,865 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,018. PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund has a 12 month low of $98.44 and a 12 month high of $100.00.

