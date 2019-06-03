Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 594 Shares of Pra Group Inc (PRAA)

Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 5.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 594 shares during the quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pra Group were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pra Group during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Pra Group by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pra Group during the first quarter valued at $116,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Pra Group by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in Pra Group by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 9,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period.

PRAA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Pra Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. BidaskClub cut Pra Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Pra Group in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Shares of PRAA opened at $27.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.69. Pra Group Inc has a 1-year low of $22.62 and a 1-year high of $43.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $245.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.08 million. Pra Group had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pra Group Inc will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Pra Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

