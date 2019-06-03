Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 206 Shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (CVGW)

Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Calavo Growers were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,435,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,716,000 after buying an additional 52,059 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 684,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,403,000 after purchasing an additional 35,576 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 667,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,679,000 after purchasing an additional 9,782 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 379,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,658,000 after purchasing an additional 89,278 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 301,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,276,000 after purchasing an additional 22,465 shares during the period. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider James E. Snyder sold 1,240 shares of Calavo Growers stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total transaction of $104,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,787.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald M. Sanders sold 1,776 shares of Calavo Growers stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $168,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,437 shares of company stock valued at $2,996,922 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

CVGW opened at $87.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12 and a beta of 1.03. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a one year low of $67.52 and a one year high of $108.00.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $258.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.86 million. Calavo Growers had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVGW has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Calavo Growers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 16th. Vertical Group upgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.40.

Calavo Growers Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG. The Fresh products segment distributes avocados and other fresh produce products; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, and Peru, as well as various other commodities, including tomatoes and papayas.

