Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Has $17.23 Million Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 185,062 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 8,700 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $17,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 88.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ross Stores news, Chairman Michael Balmuth sold 25,689 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.77, for a total transaction of $2,331,790.53. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 51,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,719,858.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bernard G. Brautigan sold 19,384 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $1,813,567.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 137,054 shares of company stock worth $12,504,328. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

ROST stock opened at $92.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $34.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.91 and a 52-week high of $104.35.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 48.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.55 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.94%.

ROST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ross Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Ross Stores to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.13.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

