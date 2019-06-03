PGT Innovations (PGTI) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $17.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “PGT INDUSTRIES pioneered the U.S. impact-resistant window and door industry and today is the nation’s leading manufacturer and supplier of residential impact-resistant windows and doors. PGT is also one of the largest window and door manufacturers in the United States. The company’s total line of custom windows and doors is now available throughout the eastern United States, the Gulf Coast and in a growing international market, which includes the Caribbean, South America and Australia. PGT’s product line includes PGT Aluminum and Vinyl Windows and Doors; WinGuard Impact-Resistant Windows and Doors; PGT Architectural Systems; and Eze-Breeze Sliding Panels. PGT Industries is a wholly owned subsidiary of PGT, Inc. “

Get PGT Innovations alerts:

PGTI has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Dougherty & Co restated a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price (down previously from $27.00) on shares of PGT Innovations in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of PGT Innovations from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of PGT Innovations from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. PGT Innovations has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Shares of PGT Innovations stock opened at $14.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $882.79 million, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.01. PGT Innovations has a 1 year low of $13.35 and a 1 year high of $26.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.14 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 18.46%. PGT Innovations’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PGT Innovations will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 19,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total transaction of $284,720.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,119,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,215,616.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Feintuch purchased 4,000 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.54 per share, with a total value of $58,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,282. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,043 shares of company stock valued at $769,503 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 375.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 512,578 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,072,000 after purchasing an additional 404,803 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 119,348 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 25,059 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 322,773 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,970,000 after purchasing an additional 129,975 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,248,982 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,777,000 after purchasing an additional 917,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 182.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,822 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PGT Innovations (PGTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.