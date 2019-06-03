Pfizer (PFE) vs. Clearside Biomedical (CLSD) Critical Analysis

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) and Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Clearside Biomedical has a beta of -1.21, suggesting that its stock price is 221% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pfizer has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

16.3% of Clearside Biomedical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.2% of Pfizer shares are held by institutional investors. 10.6% of Clearside Biomedical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Pfizer shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Pfizer pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Clearside Biomedical does not pay a dividend. Pfizer pays out 48.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Pfizer has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Clearside Biomedical and Pfizer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clearside Biomedical N/A -216.97% -136.57% Pfizer 21.31% 27.48% 11.23%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Clearside Biomedical and Pfizer, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clearside Biomedical 1 2 5 0 2.50 Pfizer 0 11 7 1 2.47

Clearside Biomedical currently has a consensus price target of $11.83, suggesting a potential upside of 985.63%. Pfizer has a consensus price target of $46.12, suggesting a potential upside of 11.07%. Given Clearside Biomedical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Clearside Biomedical is more favorable than Pfizer.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Clearside Biomedical and Pfizer’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clearside Biomedical $30,000.00 1,366.13 -$82.82 million ($2.69) -0.41 Pfizer $53.65 billion 4.61 $11.15 billion $3.00 13.84

Pfizer has higher revenue and earnings than Clearside Biomedical. Clearside Biomedical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pfizer, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Pfizer beats Clearside Biomedical on 13 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological therapies to restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. It develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands. The company also provides consumer healthcare products that comprise over-the-counter medicines, including dietary supplement products under the Centrum, Caltrate, and Emergen-C names; pain management products under the Advil and ThermaCare names; gastrointestinal products under the Nexium 24HR/Nexium Control and Preparation H names; and respiratory and personal care products under the Robitussin, Advil Cold & Sinus, and ChapStick names. In addition, it offers products that would lose or have lost marketing patent protection; branded generic products; generic sterile injectable products; biosimilars; and anti-infectives under the Lipitor, Premarin family, Norvasc, Lyrica, Celebrex, Viagra, Inflectra/Remsima, Zyvox, Vfend, Revatio, Inspra, Medrol, Sulperazon, Fragmin, Tygacil, Nivestim, and Retacrit, Ixifi Infliximab BS names. Further, the company is also involved in the contract manufacturing business. It serves wholesalers, retailers, hospitals, clinics, government agencies, pharmacies, and individual provider offices, as well as disease control and prevention centers. The company has collaboration and/or co-promotion agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Astellas Pharma US, Inc., and Merck KGaA; licensing agreement with BionTech AG; and collaboration agreements with Merck & Co., Inc. and Eli Lilly & Company, as well as with Merck KGaA and Nektar Therapeutics to develop a therapy for treating pancreatic cancer. Pfizer Inc. was founded in 1849 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

