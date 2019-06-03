Petra Diamonds Limited (PDL) Receives GBX 50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Petra Diamonds Limited (LON:PDL) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 50 ($0.65).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector performer” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on Petra Diamonds from GBX 52 ($0.68) to GBX 30 ($0.39) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Petra Diamonds from GBX 22 ($0.29) to GBX 23 ($0.30) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research report on Monday, February 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Petra Diamonds from GBX 70 ($0.91) to GBX 55 ($0.72) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 21st.

PDL traded down GBX 0.87 ($0.01) on Friday, hitting GBX 21.09 ($0.28). 2,947,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,620,000. The firm has a market cap of $190.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13. Petra Diamonds has a 12 month low of GBX 16.68 ($0.22) and a 12 month high of GBX 73.45 ($0.96). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.89, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, exploration, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa, Tanzania, and Botswana. It holds interest in three underground producing mines in Finsch, Cullinan, and Koffiefontein, South Africa; and an open pit producing mine in Williamson, Tanzania.

