Petmed Express (PETS) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Petmed Express from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $18.00.

NASDAQ:PETS opened at $17.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $359.57 million, a P/E ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.47. Petmed Express has a 1-year low of $17.36 and a 1-year high of $46.83.

Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $64.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.06 million. Petmed Express had a return on equity of 28.96% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Petmed Express by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,076,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,550,000 after purchasing an additional 33,290 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Petmed Express by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,268,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,502,000 after purchasing an additional 410,636 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Petmed Express by 35.0% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 762,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,366,000 after purchasing an additional 197,550 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Petmed Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,022,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Petmed Express by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 434,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,107,000 after purchasing an additional 85,173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

PetMed Express, Inc and its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. It markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs and cats directly to the consumers. The company offers non-prescription medications and supplies, including flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, such as heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes, pain, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

