Peoples Utah Bancorp (PUB) Shares Bought by Globeflex Capital L P

Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) by 23.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,796 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,596 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Peoples Utah Bancorp were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PUB. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,728 shares of the bank’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $92,000. 37.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $34,897.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 17,875 shares of company stock worth $504,666 over the last ninety days. 17.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. BidaskClub raised Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. FIG Partners lowered Peoples Utah Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill raised Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PUB opened at $28.00 on Monday. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a 1 year low of $25.18 and a 1 year high of $38.70. The stock has a market cap of $526.45 million, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.63.

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55. Peoples Utah Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 31.96%. The company had revenue of $30.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.94 million. Equities analysts predict that Peoples Utah Bancorp will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Peoples Utah Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Peoples Utah Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.43%.

People's Utah Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for People's Intermountain Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

