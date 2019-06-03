People’s United Financial, Inc. (PBCT) Holdings Boosted by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 157.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,404 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 124,404 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $3,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBCT. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in People’s United Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in People’s United Financial by 1,456.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 586,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 549,017 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in People’s United Financial by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,835 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its position in People’s United Financial by 1,858.3% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 3,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new position in People’s United Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBCT stock opened at $15.37 on Monday. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.66 and a twelve month high of $19.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 23.64%. The business had revenue of $427.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1775 per share. This is a boost from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 54.20%.

PBCT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. ValuEngine cut People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. BidaskClub cut People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, FIG Partners cut People’s United Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.70.

In related news, insider Mark F. Herron sold 4,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $77,529.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Galan G. Daukas sold 13,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total value of $231,566.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,654 shares of company stock valued at $495,328 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

