Penn National Gaming, Inc (PENN) Stake Decreased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its position in Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,759 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,472,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,858,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515,388 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,225,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,049,000 after acquiring an additional 832,714 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,938,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,498,000 after acquiring an additional 503,510 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,657,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,202,000 after acquiring an additional 501,964 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at $26,350,000. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PENN opened at $18.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.85. Penn National Gaming, Inc has a 12 month low of $17.30 and a 12 month high of $36.90.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 2.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PENN. BidaskClub raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $25.00 target price on shares of Penn National Gaming and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.60.

In related news, CFO William J. Fair purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.54 per share, for a total transaction of $214,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 46,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $918,340.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jay A. Snowden purchased 10,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.51 per share, for a total transaction of $212,171.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 104,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,487.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.56% of the company’s stock.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

