PeepCoin Price Down 2.4% Over Last Week (PCN)

PeepCoin (CURRENCY:PCN) traded down 10.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 3rd. One PeepCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, TradeOgre, Trade Satoshi and CoinExchange. Over the last week, PeepCoin has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. PeepCoin has a total market cap of $139,585.00 and approximately $258.00 worth of PeepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aeternity (AE) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00006179 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001402 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000061 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

PeepCoin Coin Profile

PCN uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2016. PeepCoin’s total supply is 93,844,727,754 coins and its circulating supply is 54,644,727,754 coins. PeepCoin’s official website is peepcoin.io/peepcoin . PeepCoin’s official Twitter account is @PXNofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PeepCoin is /user/pxnteam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

PeepCoin Coin Trading

PeepCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Cryptohub, C-Patex, Trade Satoshi and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PeepCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PeepCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PeepCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

