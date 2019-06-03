Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (PTEN) Shares Sold by HAP Trading LLC

HAP Trading LLC reduced its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,352 shares during the quarter. HAP Trading LLC’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PTEN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,781,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $215,084,000 after acquiring an additional 320,994 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 25.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,045,085 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $168,876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460,403 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,973,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $92,878,000 after acquiring an additional 89,403 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,383,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,412,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,015,000 after acquiring an additional 347,200 shares in the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James set a $21.00 target price on Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BidaskClub downgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Patterson-UTI Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.71.

Patterson-UTI Energy stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.01. 30,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,065,033. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.49 and a 52-week high of $21.81. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.26 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.07. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $704.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Patterson-UTI Energy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is -47.06%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (PTEN) Shares Sold by HAP Trading LLC” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/03/patterson-uti-energy-inc-pten-shares-sold-by-hap-trading-llc.html.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

See Also: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.