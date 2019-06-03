Park-Ohio (PKOH) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Park-Ohio from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Park-Ohio from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Park-Ohio currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of PKOH opened at $31.22 on Friday. Park-Ohio has a twelve month low of $28.01 and a twelve month high of $43.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.44 million, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. Park-Ohio had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The business had revenue of $420.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Park-Ohio will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 2,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $72,413.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,531. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Park-Ohio by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Park-Ohio by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Park-Ohio by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Park-Ohio in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Park-Ohio by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. 53.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. The company's Supply Technologies segment offers Total Supply Management solution, including engineering and design support, part usage and cost analysis, supplier selection, quality assurance, bar coding, product packaging and tracking, just-in-time and point-of-use delivery, electronic billing, and ongoing technical support services, as well as provides spare parts and aftermarket products; and production components, including valves, fuel hose assemblies, electro-mechanical hardware, labels, fittings, steering components, and other products.

