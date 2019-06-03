Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Increases Holdings in Cooper Companies Inc (COO)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 9.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 93,330 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 8,349 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $27,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Cooper Companies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 881 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,141 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,360 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 814 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 220 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 2,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.28, for a total value of $871,952.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.13, for a total transaction of $710,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,452. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,030 shares of company stock valued at $25,461,465. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $306.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $296.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $306.30.

Cooper Companies stock opened at $297.79 on Monday. Cooper Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $221.50 and a 1 year high of $302.36. The company has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The medical device company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.18. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The firm had revenue of $654.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.86 earnings per share. Cooper Companies’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cooper Companies Inc will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

