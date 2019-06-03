Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Price Target Cut to $275.00

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price objective decreased by Wedbush from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the network technology company’s stock.

PANW has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a sell rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised Palo Alto Networks from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Gabelli downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $226.91 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $263.03.

Shares of NYSE PANW opened at $200.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -363.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.84. Palo Alto Networks has a fifty-two week low of $160.08 and a fifty-two week high of $260.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The network technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $726.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.89 million. Palo Alto Networks had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.11, for a total value of $1,053,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 295,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,167,565.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total value of $237,547.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 206,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,553,058.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 239,459 shares of company stock valued at $57,767,713 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. C J Advisory Inc acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 226.1% in the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 81.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

